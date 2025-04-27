Guwahati: North-Eastern Hill University Teachers’ Association (NEHUTA), Meghalaya, has strongly condemned the assault on Dr. Alok Singh, Assistant Professor in the Hindi Department at NEHU, which occurred on Thursday.

The association expressed deep concern and stood in solidarity with Dr. Singh, acknowledging the pain and trauma he experienced.

NEHUTA President Lakhon Kma urged university authorities to promptly begin a formal investigation and take swift measures to ensure justice for Dr. Singh.

He also called for concrete steps to prevent any future incidents of this nature on campus.

“This is the first such incident in decades, and we hope it remains the last. The entire NEHU teaching community must come together to safeguard our university,” Kma stated.

He argued that the attack paints NEHU in a negative light and stressed the need for peaceful dialogue to stop similar events from recurring.

Kma further warned that individuals only loosely connected to NEHU seem to be exploiting the situation to stir conflict on campus.

He highlighted the need to protect university offices and premises from external elements that misuse their influence and create instability within NEHU.

In a separate statement on Saturday, the Assam University Students’ Union (AUSU) also denounced the attack on Dr. Singh.

The union described it as a direct threat to academic freedom, community safety, and institutional integrity across Northeast India.

AUSU condemned what it called an “attempt to murder” allegedly involving the NEHUSU president and demanded that authorities swiftly identify and prosecute those responsible.

The student union urged both the NEHU administration and the state government to defend the academic system against attempts to destabilize it, implement the National Education Policy 2020, and maintain order on campus.

“If authorities fail to act within a set timeframe, we will be forced to take appropriate steps to protect the academic environment at NEHU,” AUSU warned.