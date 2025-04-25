Guwahati: Alok Singh, an Assistant Professor in the Hindi Department at North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) in Meghalaya, has lodged a police complaint accusing NEHUSU President Sandy Sohtun and five other student union members of physically assaulting and threatening to kill him.

According to the complaint, the alleged incident took place around 4.45 pm on Thursday, when the accused reportedly barged into Dr. Singh’s office, locked the door, and threatened him with a pair of scissors held to his neck.

In the FIR filed at the Mawkynroh police outpost on Friday, Dr. Singh claimed the group confined him inside his office chamber and subjected him to repeated physical attacks. He stated that the assault left him with injuries to his head, legs, and hands.

“This violent attack has left me physically hurt and mentally shaken. As a faculty member, I now feel deeply unsafe on campus,” Dr. Singh said in his statement.

He urged authorities to act promptly and take necessary steps to ensure his safety and maintain the sanctity of the academic environment.

Speaking to the media, Dr. Singh said the student union members stormed into his office, accusing him of engaging in political activities. When he asked for clarification, they allegedly began assaulting him.

Medical personnel at Shillong Civil Hospital administered first aid, and doctors confirmed that hospitalization was not required.

East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police, Vivek Syiem, confirmed that the police have initiated legal proceedings and are working to hold the accused accountable.

Efforts to contact NEHUSU President Sandy Sohtun for comment remained unsuccessful at the time of filing this report.