Guwahati: Opposition leader Mukul Sangma has criticized the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government for failing to curb illegal coal mining and transportation in the state.

Sangma accused the government of neglecting its duties and demanded immediate action against those involved.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

He also slammed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and Coal India Limited (CIL) for their alleged inaction in addressing the issue.

Sangma pointed out that the NGT should act on the findings of the Justice Katakey committee, which highlighted instances of illegal coal mining.

The former chief minister warned that if the government fail to act, they must be held accountable for their negligence.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

He added that it is the state government’s moral and legal responsibility to put an end to illegal coal mining and protect the interests of the state.