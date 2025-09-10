Shillong: Tura MP Saleng A Sangma from Meghalaya has urged the Centre to introduce uniform wages and regularise Anganwadi workers (AWWs) and helpers under labour laws, citing their crucial role in delivering childcare and nutrition services in challenging terrains.

In a representation to Union Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi and Minister of State Savitri Thakur, Sangma demanded a fixed monthly wage of Rs 24,000 for Anganwadi workers and Rs 18,000 for helpers. He also called for their inclusion in welfare measures such as pensions, maternity benefits, and health insurance.

Meghalaya currently has 5,895 Anganwadi workers and 4,120 helpers. According to Sangma, they receive a fixed honorarium of Rs 11,500 with a state top-up of Rs 1,500—far below the Gujarat High Court’s order prescribing minimum wages of Rs 24,800 for workers and Rs 20,300 for helpers, a ruling still pending implementation in most states.

At present, AWWs earn between Rs 8,000 and Rs 15,000 across the country, while helpers are paid between Rs 4,500 and Rs 8,500. Sangma stressed that despite being the backbone of India’s early childhood care, nutrition, and community health programmes, Anganwadi workers face low pay, lack of job security, and inadequate institutional support.

Highlighting challenges such as delayed honorarium payments, rising out-of-pocket expenses on travel and communication, and impractical digital requirements like biometric attendance in hilly areas, the MP urged the government to ensure timely digital disbursement of wages and create a career pathway with training and supervisory opportunities.

For those working in hilly and tribal regions, Sangma sought special provisions including hardship allowances, travel and meal reimbursements, supply of health and safety kits, regular health check-ups, and grievance redressal mechanisms at the block and district levels.

“Anganwadi workers are unwavering in their service to mothers, children, and communities. Their dedication must be recognised through reforms that secure their welfare and strengthen their vital role,” the MP said.