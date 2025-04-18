Meghalaya : MP Saleng Sangma slams Govt over unchecked smuggling along border

Guwahati: Congress MP from Tura, Saleng A Sangma, on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Meghalaya state government, accusing it of failing to control illegal trade and smuggling activities along the state’s porous border with Bangladesh.

MP Saleng alleges that the negligence of the state is directly contributing to the rapid expansion of the drug crisis and a disturbing rise in HIV infections, particularly among children in the state.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Saleng expressed deep concern over the escalating situation, stating that the number of drug users in Meghalaya has surged over 3 lakh.

He stated the alarming increase in HIV infections among children as a direct consequence of the unchecked drug trade.

The MP further raised concerns about the government’s lack of action against illegal stone quarrying, cross-border smuggling, and the persistent problem of illegal coal mining and transportation.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The MP said that he would visit the vulnerable border areas and would convene a joint meeting involving Customs and BSF officials and district commissioners to assess the situation.

MP Saleng noted that Meghalaya’s 443-kilometer international border with Bangladesh has long been a hotbed for illegal activities, including the smuggling of cattle, drugs, coal, stone, and narcotics.

Despite repeated official claims of stringent border vigilance, illegal operations continue to thrive, allegedly due to enforcement gaps and a lack of political will, MP Saleng added.