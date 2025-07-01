Guwahati: A 25-year-old man allegedly murdered his ex-girlfriend by slitting her throat at the Pyndengumiong parking lot in Meghalaya’s Mairang on Monday evening.

As per sources, the victim, identified as 27-year-old Phyrnailin Kharsyntiew, suffered deep wounds that severed major neck vessels, leading to massive blood loss.

Locals rushed her to Mairang Civil Hospital in Meghalaya, but doctors declared her dead on arrival due to excessive bleeding.

Police said the accused, identified as Roberto Marngar, had reportedly been in a turbulent relationship with Phyrnailin for over a year.

She had expressed her wish to end the relationship, but Roberto allegedly threatened to tarnish her reputation. Fearing for her safety, Phyrnailin informed her father about the threats.

On the day of the incident, she met Roberto at the parking lot with her father accompanying her.

According to her father, Sarding Mairang, he walked a few steps ahead when Roberto suddenly attacked Phyrnailin from behind.

“I thought she had tripped, but when I turned around, I saw him slitting her throat,” he recounted.

Eyewitnesses reported that the accused even kicked her after the attack. Bystanders immediately overpowered Roberto and handed him over to the police.

Demanding justice, Phyrnailin’s father urged authorities to take the harshest possible action against the accused.