Shillong: A 57-year-old man from Meghalaya has reportedly gone missing in Bangkok, Thailand.

The missing person identified as Treactchell Lyodum Lyndem has been missing since January 5, 2025.

Despite numerous attempts to locate him, the police have not received any information on his whereabouts.

According to East Khasi Hills Police, the department has reached out to the Crime Investigation Department (CID) to facilitate coordination with Interpol India.

A request has been made for the issuance of a Yellow Notice to collaborate with Thai authorities in locating the missing person.

Lyndem, a senior official at the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC), was last seen strolling through the lobby of NH Bangkok Sukhumvit Boulevard 2 around 2 am on January 5.

He had arrived in Bangkok with four friends on January 3.

A missing person complaint was filed by Lyndem’s wife and an FIR was registered at Lumpini Police Station in Bangkok.

The Indian Embassy has also been informed, and both the Thai police and the embassy are actively working to locate Lyndem.