Shillong: The Meghalaya government on Friday lifted restrictions on public and vehicle access to Weisawdong Falls and the Riat Arliang parking lot in Sohra (Cherrapunji), which had been closed following the discovery of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi’s decomposed body in a gorge near the falls’ parking area in June.

The decision came after Additional Deputy Commissioner M. A. Challam held discussions with village headmen from Mawphu, Umblai, Laitduh, and Laitlyndop.

Under the order, tourism activities at Weisawdong Falls will be managed by Laitduh village, while the Riat Arliang parking lot under Umblai village will remain open for tourist vehicles.

Authorities said operational guidelines and monitoring mechanisms will be implemented to ensure a smooth and orderly resumption of tourism at the site. The order also emphasized that strict legal action will be taken against anyone attempting to take the law into their own hands, with village headmen tasked with local enforcement.

Raja Raghuvanshi, who had married Sonam on May 11 in Indore, arrived in Sohra for his honeymoon on May 22. According to the police, he was allegedly lured to the Weisawdong viewpoint by Sonam on May 23 and murdered by three hired men armed with machetes. Sonam reportedly fled the scene and returned only after the attack.

Raja’s body was discovered deep in the gorge on June 2 by a police drone. The area had been intermittently sealed while investigators collected evidence and conducted a reconstruction of events.

Village officials will now coordinate with district authorities on crowd management, parking arrangements, and the provision of basic facilities for tourists visiting the site.