By Eva Hynniewta

Shillong: In a meeting with Meghalaya Director General of Police (DGP) Idashisha Nongrang IPS, members of the Khasi Student Union’s (KSU) employment monitoring cell expressed their discontent with the government’s decision to implement a 1:20 ratio for job exams.

This new ratio, outlined in a December 1, 2023, memorandum from the Home Department, allows only 20 candidates to write exams for each government job, despite passing the physical efficiency test (PET).

The KSU stated that this ratio is biased, as all candidates who passed the PET should be allowed to take the written exams.

They believe this decision will discourage students from pursuing government jobs in Meghalaya, which are already scarce.

DGP Idashisha Nongrang IPS shared the KSU’s concerns, stating that every candidate should have an opportunity to take the exams.

However, the government has the final say in the matter.