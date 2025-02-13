Shillong: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) has reiterated its stance against the introduction of railways in Meghalaya unless the inner-line permit (ILP) system is implemented first.

KSU president Lambokstar Marngar emphasized that the union will not discuss railway projects, including goods trains, until a mechanism to check infiltration is put in place.

Marngar’s statement comes after the Centre issued an ultimatum to the state government, warning that Meghalaya would lose Rs 200 crore allocated for land acquisition if railway projects are not implemented.

However, the KSU president remains resolute, stating that the loss of funds cannot be a reason to compromise on the ILP demand.

The union has also expressed concerns about the influx of people from Bangladesh, given the prevailing situation in the neighboring country.

Marngar urged the state government and the Centre to take cognizance of this issue, which affects not only Meghalaya but also the rest of the country.

The KSU has been initiating “measures” to curb influx, including monitoring border areas and verifying the documents of laborers.

However, Marngar emphasized that the state government needs to clarify the Centre’s stand on the ILP, which was adopted by the state Assembly in 2019 but has not made progress since.