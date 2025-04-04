Meghalaya Jobs St Anthony's College Shillong Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in St Anthony’s College Shillong Meghalaya in 2025.

St Anthony’s College Shillong Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Assistant Professor in Department of Education (UG) in 2025.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Department of Education (UG)

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

1) Master’s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed) in English from an Indian University, or also an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university. A relaxation of 5% shall be provided for the candidates belonging to Scheduled

Caste/Scheduled Tribe/Differently-abled ((a) Blindness and low vision; (b) Deaf and Hard Hearing; (c) locomotor disability including cerebral palsy, leprosy cured, dwarfism, acid attack victims and muscular dystrophy; (d) Autism, intellectual disability, specific learning disability and mental illness; (e) Multiple disabilities from amongst persons under (a) to (d) including deaf-blindness) and Other Backward Classes (OBC)(Non-creamy Layer).

2) Candidates must have cleared the UGC–National Eligibility Test (NET) or similar test recognised by the UGC like SLET/SET or must have been awarded a Ph. D. Degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of M.Phil./Ph.D. Degree) Regulations, 2009 or 2016 and their amendments from time to time as the case may be.

Desirable Criteria:

1. Good teaching experience (experience certificates to be attached)

2. Publications in reputed journals and also publications.

3. Research projects, surveys, collaborations, etc. altogether

4. Participation in seminars, conferences, workshops etc. altogether

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in plain paper along with CV, one passport size photo,

self-attested copies of mark sheets, certificates, publications, and also other documents.

They may apply altogether to the Principal, St. Anthony’s College, Bomfyle Road, Shillong- 793 001, latest by 18th April 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here