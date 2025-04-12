Meghalaya Jobs St Anthony's College Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or jobs in St Anthony’s College Meghalaya in 2025.

St Anthony’s College Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Watchman in 2025. St. Anthony’s College is an educational institution of the Catholic Church, belonging to and under management of the Salesians of Don Bosco Educational Society (Registered under the society’s act of 1890: No: 227/91 of 199). This institution is under affiliation of North Eastern Hill University. Starting from very humble origins in 1934, it has also grown into a multi-faceted, multifaculty institution. With a strength of over 200 teaching and also support staff, the college caters to over 2200 students. It is a microcosm of the North-East and a vibrant experiment of National Integration at its best. The College has also been reaccredited with “A” grade by NAAC in 2088 with CGPA of 3.60/4.0, making the college the highest graded in the East and North East of the Country. The college has been recognized as one among the top colleges of the country. It is also recognized as a College with Potential for Excellence (CPE), by UGC.

Name of post : Watchman

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

No. of posts : 1

Minimum Academic Qualification: Minimum Academic Qualification: SSLC (Class X) or equivalent.

Desirable Criteria: Candidates with experience of working in a College or similar academic Institutions, and knowledge of English for communication, will be preferred.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Age: As per Government of Meghalaya rules.

Method of Selection

Written Test

Personal Interview

Also Read : 10 modern baby boy and baby girl names inspired by Lord Hanuman

How to apply :

Interested candidates shall submit prescribed application form along with relevant documents also at the College Office of St Anthony’s College, Shillong-793001, Meghalaya on or before 25th of April 2025.

Bank draft of Rs. 500/- (Rupees Five Hundred) in favor of the Principal, St. Anthony’s College payable at Shillong must also be submitted along with the application

Applicants must address the applications to The Principal, St. Anthony’s College, Shillong.

Applications should be submitted in envelopes. The envelopes should altogether be clearly marked on the outside of the envelopes as “Application for the Post of Watchman”.

Applications are to be submitted along with CV, one passport size photo, also self-attested copies of mark sheets, certificates, etc.

Employed applicants must also submit a “No Objection Certificate” from the present employer.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here