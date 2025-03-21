Applications are invited for recruitment of various medical positions or jobs in Shillong Medical College Meghalaya.

The Health & Family Welfare Department, Government of Meghalaya, is inviting applications

from eligible personnel for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Professor on a contract basis in various disciplines for the proposed Shillong Medical College in Meghalaya.

Name of post : Professor

No. of posts : 8

Discipline wise vacancies :

Physiology : 1

Pharmacology : 1

Pathology : 1

Microbiology : 1

Forensic Medicine : 1

General Medicine : 1

Orthopaedics : 1

Obstetrics & Gynaecology : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

a. Associate Professor in the subject for three years in a permitted/ recognized medical college/

institution.

b. Should have at least four Research publications (at least two as Associate Professor) [only original

papers, meta- analysis, systematic reviews, and case series that are published in journals indexed in Medline, PubMed, Central Science Citation Index, Science Citation Index, Expanded Embase, Scopus, Directory of Open Access Journals (DoAJ) will be considered]. Should have completed

the Basic Course in Medical Education Technology from Institutions designated by NMC.

c. Should have completed the Basic Course in Biomedical Research from Institutions designated by NMC.

How to apply :

Candidates should send scanned copy of filled up form by affixing self- photograph and attaching

required documents in a single PDF File. The self-attested copy of the following documents should be attached with the application form-

a. Admit card/ Certificate of passing

b. All Marks Sheets of MBBS

c. Degree certificate of MBBS

d. Marks Sheets of MD/MS/DNB/other

e. Updated NMC/State Medical Registration Certificate.

f. Proof of Publication(s)

g. Experience Certificate (s)

h. Recent passport size photograph of the candidate

i. Relieving Certificate from the previous employer, if applicable

j. Aadhaar card

k. Completion Certificate of ICMR/NMC conducted Bio- Medical Research examination, if any,

l. NMC appeared revised/ Basic Medical Education Workshop Completion Certificate, if any.

Applicants should send the application forms and the above documents in scanned format to to the email address: shgmedicalcollege@gmail.com latest by 05:00 pm on 11th April, 2025, with the subject line “Application for the Position of Professor at Shillong Medical College, Shillong”.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here