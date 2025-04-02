Meghalaya Jobs Shillong Medical College Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or jobs in Shillong Medical College Meghalaya in 2025.

Shillong Medical College Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Dean and also Director in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Dean

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

i. A recognized postgraduate medical degree from a recognized medical institution.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

ii. Minimum of ten years of teaching experience as Professor/Associate Professor in a Medical College/ Institution, out of which at least five years should also be as Professor in the Department.

iii. Extensive practical & Administrative experience in the field of medical relief, medical research, medical education or public health organization and adequate experience of running an important scientific educational institution either as its Head or Head of the Department.

Upper Age Limit : Up to 63 years as on the last date of receipt of application i.e. 30 days from the date of publication of advertisement in Print media.

Pay :

i. For in-service candidates, applying for the post on deputation, the pay will also be protected

ii. For Retired candidates, the pay will be the last drawn salary minus pension.

iii. For candidates from private sector, salary will be negotiable.

Name of post : Director

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

i. A recognized postgraduate medical degree from a recognized medical institution.

ii. Minimum of ten years of teaching experience as Professor/Associate Professor in a Medical College/ Institution, out of which at least five years should be as Professor in the Department.

iii. Extensive practical & Administrative experience in the field of medical relief, medical research, medical education or public health organization and adequate experience of running an important scientific educational institution either as its Head or Head of the Department.

Upper Age Limit : Up to 63 years as on the last date of receipt of application i.e. 30 days from the date of publication of advertisement in Print media.

Pay :

i. For in-service candidates, applying for the post on deputation, the pay will be protected.

ii. For Retired candidates, the pay will be the last drawn salary minus pension.

iii. For candidates from private sector, salary will be negotiable altogether.

How to apply :

Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed proforma, along with photocopies (self-attested) of other relevant documents also. The application is to be sent to: The Director of Health Services (Medical Education & Research), Plot No-02, Pasteur Institute, Lawmali, Pasteur Hills, District: East Khasi Hills, Shillong, Meghalaya-793001 by Registered Post/Speed Post.

The envelope containing the application should be super-scribed as “Application for the post of Dean / Director, Shillong Medical College” quoting Advertisement no. and date of publishing of advertisement.

Candidates applying themselves must submit a copy of certificates (self-attested) with regards to Essential qualification & Experience and proof of Date of Birth.

The last date of receipt of application is 20th April 2025 up to 5.00 P.M

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2