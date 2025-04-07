Applications are invited for recruitment of various research based positions or jobs in NLU Meghalaya in 2025.

National Law University (NLU) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Research Consultants to work on a project on “Multi-scalar Dimensions of Sectoral Water Conflicts Through the Lens of Water Security.” The National Law University Meghalaya (NLU Meg) stands as a premier higher education institution (HEI) dedicated altogether to advancing legal education, research, and policy development in India. Established with the vision of fostering academic excellence and also social responsibility, the university is committed to shaping the legal minds of tomorrow through a multidisciplinary and research-intensive approach. Situated in the culturally vibrant and also scenic state of Meghalaya, NLU Meg serves as a hub for students and scholars who seek to address the unique socio-legal challenges of the North-East region and beyond. The university integrates traditional knowledge systems, contemporary legal practices, and global perspectives to cultivate a holistic understanding of law and governance. NLU Meg’s state-of-the-art facilities, dedicated faculty, and innovative curriculum reflect its mission to uphold justice, equality, and the rule of law. By engaging with the intersection of law, culture, and society, the university prepares its graduates to become leaders in the legal profession and catalysts for transformative societal change.

Name of post : Research Consultant

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

No. of posts : 4

Fellowship: A fellowship amount of Rs. 35,000 per month. The Consultant must work a minimum of 20 hours a week.

Eligibility Criteria :

Master’s degree/PhD in any social science discipline (Anthropology/Geography/Sociology including interdisciplinary degrees like Development Studies, Cultural Studies, Public Policy, Human Rights, others) with a minimum 60% marks or a CGPA of 6.5 in 10-point scale altogether in the qualifying

examination and/or equivalent

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

OR

Law graduate (LLM, PhD degree in law) with a minimum 60% marks or a CGPA of 6.5 in 10-point scale in the qualifying examination and/or equivalent.

Work experience (policy, research etc.) in the field of natural resources/environment/water and also familiarity with water law, policy and governance;

English proficiency and proficiency in MS Office applications. Competence in Khasi/ Pnar, Garo, Assamese or Bodo altogether would be welcome.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts altogether through the website https://rec.nlumeg.ac.in/

Last date for submission of applications is up to 11 PM of 19th April 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here