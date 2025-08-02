Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or jobs in NIT Meghalaya.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in the project entitled “Design and Development of Controller Unit of Intelligent Reflecting Surface for 6G Wireless Networks.”

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

Candidates with an M.Tech. / M.E. in RF and Microwave or Wireless Communication Engineering or related disciplines.

Or

M.Sc. with valid GATE/NET qualification

Or

GATE-qualified candidates with a B.Tech. / B.E. in Electronics and Communication Engineering or related disciplines.

Age Limit : 30 years

Emoluments : Rs. 37,000/- pm and accommodation will be as per institute norms

How to apply :

Candidates may send a soft PDF copy of the duly filled-up application form, age proof certificate, 10th, 12th, and highest qualification-degree certificates, and mark sheets ( in a merged format single PDF) via email to Dr. Satyendra Singh Yadav (satyendra@nitm.ac.in) and cc to Dr. Pallab Maji (pallab.maji@gahanai.com), Dr. Abhishek Sarkhel (abhishek.sarkhel@nitm.ac.in). The subject of the email should be “Application for JRF Position for Accelerated Research on 6G Ecosystem TTDF/6G/421”.

Last date to apply is 20th August 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here