National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in an ANRF-funded research project (ANRF/ECRG/2024/003546/CS) entitled “Organoselenium Catalysis for Asymmetric Olefin Functionalization.”

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

(i) M.Sc. in Chemistry or equivalent degree with at least 55% marks for General & OBC (50% for SC/ST candidates, Physically and Visually handicapped candidates).

(ii) GATE/NET qualification

Emoluments :

(i) Rs. 37,000/- per month for first two years

(ii) Rs. 42,000/- for the final year

(iii) Accommodation will be as per institute norms

(The fellowship is available for a maximum period of 3 years or until the end of the project)

How to apply :

Candidates may send soft copy of the duly filled-up application form must be sent through e–mail to harshit.joshi@nitm.ac.in latest by 11/08/2025.

The subject of the email should be “Application for JRF in the CBS Department”.

Last date for submission of applications is 11th August 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here