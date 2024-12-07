Applications are invited for recruitment of various medical positions or jobs in NIT Meghalaya.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Visiting Medical Consultants at the Medical Center, Sohra Campus (Saitsohpen, Cherrapunjee, Meghalaya 793108) on a purely temporary basis. The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya is one among the thirty-one NITs in India. It came into being under the NIT Act 2007 (Amended 2012) of the Parliament of India as Institutes of National Importance . The institute got full funding support from the Ministry of Education (Shiksha Mantralaya), Government of India. Its vision is to be Centre of Excellence vibrant with academic activities and bubbling with youthful creative energy. NIT Meghalaya also aims in making significant contribution to the World of Knowledge and Technology and to the Development of the State, the Region and the Nation. Its mission is to impart quality education in the fields of Engineering, Science and Technology at Undergraduate as well as Postgraduate levels with special attention to encourage innovation and creativity in these fields in a clean and healthy environment. The institute also aims to engage in creation of knowledge and development of technologies through effective research programs.

Name of post : Visiting Medical Consultants

Qualification :

The Doctor (Male/Female) must have a qualified minimum MBBS degree from an accredited and government-recognized Institute/University/Medical Council of India. Valid medical registration/license. Should also complete the 3-year residency training program

Salary : The monthly remuneration is negotiable

How to apply :

Candidates may send their biodata with all documents also to Prof. Gitish Kishor Dutta, Faculty in Charge, Medical Center, via email: gitish.dutta@nitm.ac.in

Applicants must send the hard copy to the following address: -Prof. Gitish Kishor Dutta, Faculty in Charge, Medical Center, National Institute of Technology Meghalaya, Bijni Complex, Laitumkhrah, Shillong- 793003, Meghalaya

Candidates must send the applications both in soft copy and hard copy formats on or before 23rd December 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here