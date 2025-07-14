Applications are invited for recruitment of various research based positions or jobs in NESAC Meghalaya.

North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC), Umiam, Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Research Scientist, Research Associate-I and also Junior Research Fellow.

Name of post : Research Scientist

No. of posts : 6

Qualification & Experience : First Class B.E/B.Tech/ M.E. / M.Tech / M.S. in relevant disciplines

WITH

Minimum one year work experience in relevant field

Name of post : Research Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Ph.D or equivalent degree in Atmospheric Science/ Physics (having thesis in topics related to Atmospheric Science) / Earth System Science (having thesis in topics related to Atmospheric science) or in similar subject with thesis in topics related to Atmospheric Science.

OR

M.Tech / ME in Atmospheric Sciences/ Earth System Science/ Applied Physics or similar subject

with three years of research experience.

WITH

At least 1 research paper in Science Citation Indexed (SCI) Journal

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : First Class M.Tech / M.E. / B.Tech / M.Sc. with NET/GATE or equivalent

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview from 4th to 8th August 2025 at NESAC,

Umiam, Ri Bhoi District, Meghalaya (85 kms from Guwahati Railway Station and 18 kms from

Shillong). Reporting time is 8:30 AM

How to apply :

Interested and eligible candidates must directly come to the venue along with their Biodata (as per prescribed format) and all relevant original documents containing proof of details furnished in the Biodata along with a set of self-attested photocopies of the documents. Candidates who are already employed under Central/State Government/Public Sector Undertakings or Autonomous Bodies will also have to produce the “No Objection Certificate”, in original, at the time of interview

