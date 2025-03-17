Applications are invited for recruitment of various medical and also non-medical positions or jobs in NEIGRIHMS Shillong Meghalaya.

North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) Shillong Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Deputy Medical Superintendent and Medical Physicist.

Name of post : Deputy Medical Superintendent

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

A medical qualification included in the first schedule to Indian Medical Council Act 1956 (person possessing qualification included in part-II of the third schedule should also fulfill the conditions specified in section 13 (3) of the Act. MD/MS degree recognized by MCI. The candidate must be registered with Central/State Medical Council. Five years experience in the administration of a Major Hospital of at least 500 beds or any health care organization. Preference will also be given to candidates having MHA or MD Hospital Administration.

Pay Scale : Level-11 of Pay Matrix

Age : Not exceeding 40 years

Name of post : Medical Physicist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

M.Sc in Medical Physics or equivalent from a recognized University Or M.Sc in Physics from a recognized University. A post Graduate diploma/degree in Radiological/ Medical Physics from a recognized university/institution.

Pay Scale : Level-10 of Pay Matrix

Age : Not exceeding 35 years

How to apply :

Aspiring applicants satisfying the eligibility criteria in all respect can submit their application in the prescribed form through email to ar-esttii@neigrihms.gov.in on or before the last date of submission of application

Candidates are required to mandatorily submit a signed copy of the original Application in the prescribed form along with self-attested copies of documents in support of their eligibility i.e. Qualification, Experience, Registration Certificate, Age/Date of Birth, Category, NOC etc. One recent passport size photograph to the address given below through Speed Post/ Registered Post so as to reach within the last date of submission of application failing which candidature of the applicant may not be considered. The Institute shall not be responsible for any postal delay.

The envelope containing the application form and also self-attested copies of documents should be super-scribed “Application for the Post of ………………………………………………….and be sent to the following address:- The Director, North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS), Director’s Administrative Block, Mawdiangdiang, Shillong – 793018

Last date for submission of application is 45 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here