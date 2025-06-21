Meghalaya Jobs NEIGRIHMS Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various research based positions or jobs in NEIGRIHMS Meghalaya in 2025.

North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Project Research Scientist-II (Medical) in the project entitled “DEVELOPING AND IMPLEMENTATION A COMMUNITY BASED SERVICE DELIVERY MODEL FOR EARLY DETECTION, SPEECH AND LANGUAGE TRAINING OF HEARING IMPAIRED” funded by ICMR, New Delhi in 2025. Established in 1987, NEIGRIHMS has been intended to be a postgraduate medical institution like AIIMS, New Delhi and PGIMER, Chandigarh. It was the first postgraduate medical institution in the North Eastern region, and the third in the Country established by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India. Its mission is to provide High Quality Super-Speciality Patient Care Services, develop Human Resources in all fields related to health, impart Post Graduate and Under Graduate, Basic and Advanced Medical Technology and Nursing Education, undertake Medical and Basic Community Health Research, advice / guide / facilitate the North Eastern States in framing Health Policies etc.

Name of post : Project Research Scientist-II (Medical)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

MD/MS in ENT/ Peadiatrics/Com. Med

OR

MBBS/BVSc/BDS with three years post qualification experience degree

OR

MBBS/BVSc/BDS with post graduate degree (MD/MVSc./MDS/MPH) or any equivalent degree including integrated PG degrees.

OR

MBBS/BAMS/BDS with PhD

Monthly Salary : Rs.67000/- + HRA as admissible

Upper Age Limit : 45 years

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 25th June 2025 in the Department of Community Medicines , Medical College Building, 4th Floor, Near Administration Block, Mawdiangdiang, Neigrihms, Shillong. Registration of candidates: 9 am to 10:00 am. Interview: 10:30 am.

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for the interview with CVs, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here