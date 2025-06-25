Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in NEHU Tura Meghalaya.

North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Tura Campus Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Field Investigator in ICSSR -funded Project entitled “Development of Sports Infrastructure in Promoting Youth Sports Participation in Assam’ for Vision Viksit Bharat under Indian Council of Social Science Research, New Delhi. The North-Eastern Hill University Act (24 of 1973) passed by both Houses of Parliament received the assent of the President of India on May 26th, 1973. It was published in the Gazette of India (Extraordinary) on May 26th, 1973 together with the First Schedule of the Act incorporating the Statutes of the University. The objectives of the University, as laid down in the act, are “to disseminate and advance knowledge by providing instructional and research facilities in such branches of learning as it may deem fit; to pay special attention to the improvement of the social and economic conditions and welfare of the people of the hill areas of the North-eastern region, and in particular, the intellectual, academic and cultural advancement.” The jurisdiction of the University extended originally to the states of Meghalaya and Nagaland and the erstwhile Union Territories of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram. With the establishment of the Nagaland University on 6th September 1994, the jurisdiction of NEHU ceased over Nagaland. Likewise with the establishment of the Mizoram University the jurisdiction of NEHU over Mizoram also ceased from June, 2001. Arunachal Pradesh has its own university. However the North-Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology located in Arunachal Pradesh is affiliated to NEHU.

Name of post : Field Investigator

No. of posts : 1

Emoluments: Rs. 20,000/- pm

Qualification: Postgraduate with a minimum of 55% marks altogether. Candidate with knowledge also of MS Excel software will be preferable

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 29th June at 10:00 AM. The venue is in Department of Management, NEHU Tura Campus , Tura -794002, Meghalaya. The interview will be conducted in hybrid mode.

How to apply :

The candidates need to submit a complete set of biodata along with one copy of testimonials also to the interview board. The original certificate will be verified altogether before the commencement of the interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here