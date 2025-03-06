Applications are invited for recruitment of various research based positions or jobs in NEHU Tura Meghalaya.

North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Tura Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) for ongoing research project entitled "Development of Vegetative Propagation Protocol and Vacuum Freeze Dehydrated Probiotic Powder from Sohiong (Prunus nepalensis) Fruit" funded by Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Government of India, under the Principal Investigator Dr. R. Sasikumar, Associate Professor-Food Technology, Department of Agribusiness Management and Food Technology.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Emoluments:

JRF- Rs.31,000 + HRA for first two years and SRF-Rs.35,000 + HRA for third year (For NET/GATE candidate only)

Essential Qualifications:

First Class M.Sc/M.Tech/ in Food Engineering and Technology/ Food Technology/ Biotechnology/ Chemical Engineering/ Agriculture Process Engineering/Bioprocess Engineering and its allied subjects.

Desirable Qualifications :

Working experience on Food Testing Laboratory/National Level Laboratory, HPLC, DSC, Particle size analyzer, Spectrophotometric, FT-IR, and knowledge in FSSAI, BIS, ISO, etc., as well as statistical tools for science and technology is desirable.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in prescribed format (Annexure-I) along with scanned

copies of mark sheets, certificates from 10th standard onwards, caste certificate (if applicable), experience certificate (if any), copies of publications, awards, any other testimonials and also a copy of detailed CV with photo to Dr. R. Sasikumar, Associate Professor-Food Technology, Department of Agribusiness Management and Food Technology, North-Eastern Hill University, Tura Campus, West Garo Hills, Tura, Meghalaya via e-mail sasikumar@nehu.ac.in on or before 16/03/2025.

Shortlisted candidates will altogether get information for personal interview on 20/03/2025 at 11.30 AM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here