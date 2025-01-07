Applications are invited for recruitment of various academic positions or jobs in NEHU Shillong Meghalaya.

North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Shillong Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Research Associate, Junior Research Fellow, Technical Assistant, Lab Attendant under ‘DBT’s Biotech Hub Programme for the NER’ entitled “Advanced Level State Biotech Hub with Leadership Role in NER at North-Eastern Hill University.” NEHU has campuses at Meghalaya. It aims to to disseminate and advance knowledge by providing instructional and research facilities in such branches of learning as it may deem fit, to pay special attention to the improvement of the social and economic conditions and welfare of the people of the hill areas of the North-Eastern region, and, in particular, their intellectual, academic and cultural advancement. The jurisdiction of the University extended originally to the states of Meghalaya and Nagaland and the erstwhile Union Territories of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram. With the establishment of the Nagaland University on 6th September 1994, the jurisdiction of NEHU ceased over Nagaland. Likewise with the establishment of the Mizoram University the jurisdiction of NEHU over Mizoram also ceased from June, 2001. Arunachal Pradesh has its own university.

Name of post : Research Associate

Qualification : Ph.D. in Life Sciences/Biosciences

Desirable Experience : Cancer biology and nanotechnology/plant-microbe-environment interactions/rice genetics & breeding/phytochemical compounds & diabetes/conservation biotechnology

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow

Qualification : M.Sc. in Life Sciences/Biosciences

Desirable Experience : Experience in field/laboratory works

Name of post : Technical Assistant

Qualification : B.Sc. in Life Sciences/Biosciences

Desirable Experience : Working knowledge of computer, experience in laboratory works

Name of post : Lab Attendant

Desirable Experience : Experience in laboratory assistance

Monthly Emoluments : As per DBT rules plus HRA

How to apply :

Candidates must send their applications along with relevant documents to Prof. Lakhon KMA, Department of Biochemistry, North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Shillong-793022, Meghalaya

Last date for receipt of applications is 15th January 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here