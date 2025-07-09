Meghalaya Jobs NEHU Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in NEHU Meghalaya in 2025.

North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of 1 (one) Project Associate in the IIT Bhilai Innovation and Technology Foundation (IBITF) funded research project entitled “Integrating Khasi Language into Fintech Technologies through Speech Translation” under the Tribal Area Sub Plan (TSP) scheme of IBITF in the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering in 2025. The North-Eastern Hill University Act (24 of 1973) passed by both Houses of Parliament received the assent of the President of India on May 26th, 1973. It was published in the Gazette of India (Extraordinary) on May 26th, 1973 together with the First Schedule of the Act incorporating the Statutes of the University. The objectives of the University, as laid down in the act, are “to disseminate and advance knowledge by providing instructional and research facilities in such branches of learning as it may deem fit; to pay special attention to the improvement of the social and economic conditions and welfare of the people of the hill areas of the North-eastern region, and in particular, the intellectual, academic and cultural advancement.” The jurisdiction of the University extended originally to the states of Meghalaya and Nagaland and the erstwhile Union Territories of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram. With the establishment of the Nagaland University on 6th September 1994, the jurisdiction of NEHU ceased over Nagaland. Likewise with the establishment of the Mizoram University the jurisdiction of NEHU over Mizoram also ceased from June, 2001. Arunachal Pradesh has its own university. However the North-Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology located in Arunachal Pradesh is affiliated to NEHU.

Name of post : Project Associate

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : B.E/B.Tech/M.E./M.Tech/PhD in CSE/ IT/ECE

Fellowship : Rs. 29,500/-(consolidated)

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 15th July, 2025 at 10:00 AM. The venue is in Department of Electronics & Communication Engineering, School of Technology, NEHU, Shillong-22

How to apply :

Interested candidates should email their CV/bio-data, photocopies of certificates, mark sheets, and evidence of any other academic credentials to fidalizia@gmail.com.

Last date of Application : 13th July, 2025

Candidates must produce the original certificates/mark sheets of their educational qualifications and other claims during the interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here