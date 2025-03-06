Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or jobs in NEC Meghalaya.

North Eastern Council Secretariat (NEC) Shillong Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Staff Car Driver (Ordinary Grade). The North Eastern Council is the nodal agency for the economic and social development of the North Eastern Region which consists of the eight States of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura. The North Eastern Council was constituted in 1971 by an Act of Parliament.The constitution of the Council has marked the beginning of a new chapter of concerted and planned endeavour for the rapid development of the Region. Over the last fifty years, NEC has been instrumental in setting in motion a new economic endeavour aimed at removing the basic handicaps that stood in the way of normal development of the region and has ushered in an era of new hope in this backward area full of great potentialities.

Name of post : Staff Car Driver (Ordinary Grade)

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : Level 2 (Rs. 19900 – 63200/-) of 7th CPC Pay Matrix.

Qualification :

Essential :

(i) Possession of valid Driving Licence for Motor Car.

(ii) Knowledge of Motor Car mechanism

(iii) 5 years experience in driving Motor Car.

(iv) Must be able to read and write English numerals and figures.

Desirable : Class VI standard (Pass) or above.

Age : Between 18-25 years. Relaxable for Government servants upto the age of forty years in case of general candidates and upto forty five years in case of candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes in accordance with instructions or orders issued by the Central Government from time to time. Relaxation of age-limit shall be applicable to various categories as per rules as applicable for direct recruitment under the Central Government

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with self-attested copies of educational certificates/ experience certificates, Scheduled Caste Certificate, etc.

The applications should reach the Director (Admn.), North Eastern Council Secretariat, Nongrim Hills, Shillong-793003, Meghalaya before 03.05.2025

Applicants should superscribe the Application as ‘Application for the post of Staff Car Driver (Ordinary Grade)’.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here