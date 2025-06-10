Meghalaya Jobs National Law University Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in National Law University Meghalaya in 2025.

National Law University Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Faculty at various schools in 2025. NLU Meghalaya is in the breathtaking landscapes of Shillong. National Law University Meghalaya (NLU Meg) calls as its home a heritage campus site, adorned with architectural splendour, hosting state-of-the-art facilities where classrooms are not mere spaces but gateways to a rich tapestry of higher education. NLU Meg is where tradition meets technology, creating an environment that fosters innovation, connectivity, and excellence-a place where education is not just imparted but crafted into a holistic and transformative experience. Classrooms are hybrid setups where content is deliverable through an advanced technological ecosystem. They are continually expanding their digital resources [journal, E-Book, report databases] and ensuring a technology-driven learning environment with an excellent Learning Management System. The University is active in action research and got funding from several sponsoring agencies and a newly joined faculty may get involvement in various capacities with ongoing projects, as per their interest and expertise. Faculty cubicles have high-end workstations and phones with ISD facilities for global connectivity. MS 365 is integrated as the University email system with secure cloud facilities, facilitating a seamless academic journey irrespective of geographical constraints.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 33

School wise vacancies :

School of Transactional Law and Dispute Resolution : 1 School of Corporate Laws and Business Management : 3 School of Sustainability Studies : 1 School of Technology & Law : 6 School of Criminal Justice, Criminology and Victimology : 3 School of Traditional, Customary and Indigenous Law : 2 School of Organisational Governance and Leadership : 1 School of Taxation Economics and Finance : 4 School of Constitutional Governance and Public Policy : 3 School of Industrial Process and Labour Law : 3 School of Morality, Ethics, Law and Liability : 1 School of International and Outer Space Law : 1 School of Innovation and Intellectual Property : 2 School of Law and Language : 1 School of Gender Studies : 1

Eligibility Criteria : As per National Law University Meghalaya norms

How to apply : Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://rec.nlumeg.ac.in/

Applicants may receive online applications up to 24:00 hrs on 26th June 2025 . No application is entertainable after the closing date.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here