Applications are invited for recruitment of various research based positions or jobs in National Law University Meghalaya.

National Law University Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Field Investigators, Research Assistant and Research Associate for an ICSSR-Funded Research Project titled “Inclusive Education for Divyangjan in Odisha and Assam: Strategies for Equitable Learning and Empowerment” under the special call for Vision Viksit Bharat@2047 (VVB@2047).

Name of post : Field Investigator

No. of posts : 6

Qualification :

Post Grad in any social science field with 55% aggregate. Proficiency (Reading/Writing/Speaking/Translation) in both Assam/ Odia and English languages. Must be willing to travel for fieldwork, including in rural/interior areas. Strong command over Microsoft Office applications, including Forms and Excel. Comfortable in using electronic devices, particularly iPads, for data collection. Excellent communication and translation skills. Commitment to a one-month duration with the potential for extension based on performance.

Renumeration: Rs. 20,000/- per month, applicable conditions and satisfactory performance.

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

A postgraduate degree in Social Sciences, Education, Law, or related fields with at least 55%

marks. Candidates with an M.Phil. or Ph.D. in progress will be given preference. Experience in academic research, especially in fieldwork and data collection, is desirable. Familiarity with survey tools and data handling techniques is preferred. Proficiency in Microsoft Office tools (Word, Excel, PowerPoint) and Google Workspace

applications. Basic understanding of data analysis software such as SPSS or Excel for descriptive analysis. Effective communication skills for interacting with diverse stakeholders.

Remuneration : Rs. 37,000/- per month, applicable conditions and satisfactory performance.

Name of post : Research Associate

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

A postgraduate degree in Social Sciences, Economics ,Education, Law, or any related discipline with atleast 55% marks. NET/M.Phil./Ph.D. preferred or equivalent experience in research methodology and data

analysis. At least 2 years of experience in academic research, data collection, and analysis. Proven ability to work with primary and secondary datasets, including qualitative and quantitative data. Proficiency in data analysis software such as SPSS, STATA, or R. Strong analytical and writing skills with demonstrated capability in drafting research reports. Excellent proficiency in Microsoft Office applications (Word, Excel, and PowerPoint) and

Google Workspace tools. Strong communication and interpersonal skills. Ability to work independently and as part of a team in a multicultural setting.

Remuneration : Rs. 47,000/- per month, applicable conditions and satisfactory performance.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the Google Form link candidates meeting

https://forms.office.com/r/rW07LvQdiu on or before 20th December 2024.

Soft copies of the filled-up application forms, necessary documents also be sent by email

to rkmc@nlumeg.ac.in

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here