Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or jobs in MSSDS Meghalaya.

Meghalaya State Skill Development Society (MSSDS) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Skill Development Officer (SDO) and Procurement Assistant on contractual basis for a period of 1(one) year (extendable).

Name of post : Skill Development Officer (SDO)

No. of posts : 3

Remuneration : INR 39,800/- plus, benefits & allowances

Qualifications: Post Graduate in any discipline.

Experience: Must have a working experience of 5 (five) years in Skill Development, Rural Development, or related fields

Maximum Age Limit: 40 years (In deserving cases, the qualification and experience is relaxable)

Job Roles :

Mapping the aspiration, skill gap analysis and other coordinated efforts in the district. Preparation of Annual Action Plan (AAP), District Skill Development Plan (DSDP), Mobilization Plan & Training Plan. Assist the Training Providers (TP) in mobilization of youth in the allotted district. Inspection, monitoring and evaluation of allotted projects. Conduct regular meetings with the District Skill Committee under the direction of the DC. Liaise with various line departments of the State Government and external bodies/agencies for overall development of the youth. Compilation of best practices indicators, information on knowledge partners and other resources. Updating the MSSDS PMIS Dashboard to collate district-level statistics, analytics, monitoring

progress, rating and scores. Documentation of all project activities in the district. Preparation of Preparation of Needs Assessment Report, Weekly Reports, Inspection reports, verifying course completion reports & timely submission of reports to Head Office

Name of post : Procurement Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualifications: Graduate or Equivalent Qualification in any stream with minimum 6 total work experience with at least 1 year Procurement experience.

Monthly Remuneration : INR 49,775/- Per Month + EPF and other benefits as per HR Policy

Maximum Age Limit: 50 years. (In deserving cases, the qualification and experience is relaxable)

Job Roles :

Assist PIU-2 in all procurement activities of the Project. Assist in preparation of Terms of Reference and Scope of Work for various Training Packages to be taken up under the Project. Assist in preparation of bidding documents following standard ADB templates and processes, including the commercial and technical requirements of the bidding documents, such that they

are ready to be issued. Assist the PMU and PIUs in organizing pre-bid workshops and in responding to queries from bidders. Assist in bid evaluation and submission of bid evaluation reports. Assist in contract negotiations and finalizing the contracts. Review and support quality assurance and enhancement of bidding evaluation reports for submission to ADB. Compilation and preparation of reports. Coordinating and making necessary arrangements during any events or meetings and adhering to logistical requirements as per need. Assist in monitoring the performance of the TPs and assessment agencies in an objective manner. While reviewing and clearing the bills submitted by the TPs and assessment agencies, ensure that all the required deliverables and milestones, as noted in the contracts, have been met. Assist in monitoring all contracts verifying bills and invoices, and preparing withdrawal applications in the format specified by ADB. Assist in managing contracts and resolving contractual issues Ensuring uniform communication to all bidders and stakeholders is possible

How to apply :

Applicants who wish to apply, should submit their applications along with scanned Testimonials/ Marksheets altogether through the link provided http://www.mssds.nic.in/recruitment.html

The last date for submission of applications is 21st Feb 2025 on or before 5:00PM.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here