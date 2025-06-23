Meghalaya Jobs MSSAT Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or jobs in MSSAT Meghalaya in 2025.

Meghalaya Society for Social Audit and Transparency (MSSAT) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Block Social Audit Resource Person in 2025.

Name of post : Block Social Audit Resource Person

No. of posts : 3

Essential Qualification : Graduate in Public Policy, Development Studies, Rural Development, Social Sciences, Public Administration, Rural Management or related disciplines

Additional Qualification:

1. Certificate Course in statistics

2. Must have obtained an aggregate of 50% marks and above.

Remuneration : Rs.12,000/- monthly salary & travel allowances as per the SAU norms based on

your duties performed @Rs.2000/- per month.

Work experience:

1. Preferred 2 (two) years grassroot experience on right-based issues at the Village/Cluster Level Position.

2. Knowledge & Experience in conducting social audits for the past two years.

3. Knowledge of Computer Basic Knowledge in the operation of Android Mobile Version 11 and above.

Job Roles :

1. To report to the office of the Block Development Officer, Community & Rural Development Block on a regular basis thereby performing the day-to-day tasks from the Block Office as per regular instructions from this office.

2. To coordinate with implementing departments at the block level for the conduct of social audits for schemes under schedule 1 of the MCPSSA Act, State and Central Government schemes.

3. To have mutual cooperation, coordination, and respect with the DSARP & VSARPs in terms of carrying out the social audits.

4. To coordinate with the DSARP and VSARPs during the preparation of the Social Audit Calendar.

5. To support the VSARPs during the facilitation and conduct of social audits at the Villages Level and to complete 100% monitoring of the VSARPs at the field level @10 (ten) to 15 (fifteen) days a month.

6. To coordinate with the DSARP and VSARPs for the social audit public hearings at the Cluster/Block level, to prepare the social audit PowerPoint presentation (PPT) and attend the social audit public hearings.

8. To verify and compile the social audit reports reported in the dashboard as submitted by the VSARPs in the SAR format and submit the same to the DSARP within 15 (fifteen) days of the completion of the Social Audit Public Hearing.

9. To print the Social Audit MIS verification Format as downloaded and submitted by the DSARP and distribute the same to the VSARPs for verification at the field.

10. To monitor daily the VSARPs, have monthly meetings with the DSARP at the District and with the VSARPs at the block level, maintain regular call log, prepare extract data reports, prepare the working days of the VSARPs & verify social audit reports as submitted by the VSARPs in the SA mobile app dashboard.

11. To provide regular status on the conduct of social audits to the DSARP.

12. To report to the head office or the district office only upon prior approval from the head office.

13. To get prior approval of leave as per this office’s contractual Terms of Agreement signed by you.

14. Any other duties as assigned from the office of the MSSAT.

How to apply :

Interested applicants can apply online on or before 5:00 P.M of the 2nd July 2025 by mandatorily filling the Google Form via web link https://forms.gle/tn398JnXgyvXYGWS7

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here