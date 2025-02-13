Applications are invited for recruitment of 18 vacant positions or jobs in MSPCB Shillong Meghalaya.

Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board (MSPCB) Shillong Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of various technical and non-technical positions or jobs on direct recruitment basis.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Scientist-B

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Master’s Degree in Agriculture/Forestry/ Chemistry/Botany/Zoology/ Physics/Environmental

Science/Ecology & Environment/Geology/Pisciculture/Bio-Chemistry/Micro Biology and should possess not less than 7 (seven) years working experience in environment, pollution control research Laboratories or related fields in the cadre of Senior Scientific Assistant or equivalent posts or

preferably PhD Degree holders.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Assistant Environmental Engineer

No. of posts : 4

Qualification : Bachelor’s Degree in Chemical/Environmental /Civil Engineering from a recognized

University/Institution.

Name of post : Assistant Law Officer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : LL.B Degree from a recognized Institution with legal practice experience of 2 (two) years

Name of post : Junior Accountant

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Bachelor’s Degree in Arts/ Science/Commerce/ Business Administration or equivalent from a recognized Institution with knowledge in Accounting software.

Name of post : Lower Division Assistant

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized institution with knowledge in

computer.

Name of post : Data Entry Operator

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Bachelor’s Degree in Arts/Science/Commerce with Diploma in Computer Applications or a Degree in Computer Applications from a recognized university and should possess a speed of not less than 8000 key depressions per hour and atleast 1 (one) year working experience in data entry

Name of post : Technical Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Class-XII with a Certificate in Electronics/Instrumentation from a recognized technical institution.

Name of post : Typist Grade-III

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : Class XII or equivalent examination passed with basic knowledge of computer

with minimum Speed of 40 w.p.m. in English Typing.

How to apply :

Candidates who want to apply are required to register themselves with the Online Recruitment

Application System, Government of Meghalaya, through the link given at the website

https://megspcb.gov.in

Candidates can apply for the said post w.e.f. 13.02.2025 till 12:00 P.M of 05.03.2025.

Application Fees :

Applicants will pay the fee of Rs.320 (Rupees three hundred twenty) only (Half rate for STs/SCs who

are permanent residents of the state of Meghalaya) for each post, using one of the following modes of payment available with the online application:

Internet Banking

Credit card/Debit Cards of major nationalized banks

UPI

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here