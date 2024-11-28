Applications are invited for recruitment of nine vacant positions or jobs in MPSC Meghalaya.

Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Child Development Project Officer under Social Welfare Department.

Name of post : Child Development Project Officer under Social Welfare Department

No. of posts : 9

Essential Qualification :

1) Master’s Degree in Social Work from a recognized University/Institute with specialization in any of the following-

(i) Family & Child Welfare

(ii) Criminology & Correctional Administration

(iii) Urban & Rural Community Development, (iv) Social Welfare Administration.

OR

2) Master’s Degree in Social Work (General) from any recognized University/Institute.

3) Master’s Degree in Home Science with specialization in Nutrition/ Dietetics/ Child Development from any recognized University/Institute.

4) Master’s Degree in Nutrition/ Dietetics/ Child Development from any recognized University/ Institute.

Preference: Candidates with Specialization in the field of Social Work and having experience of working with NGOs or any agencies in social work.

Place of Posting : Selected candidates will get posting in any place within the State of Meghalaya under the Social Welfare Department

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts altogether through the website https://mpsc.nic.in/

Last date for submission of online applications is up to 17:00 hrs of 27th December 2024

Application Fees :

Rs. 460/- . Half the rate for SC/ST who are also permanent residents of the State of Meghalaya. For Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PWDs). Application Fee is also exempted subject to furnishing of the Disability Certificate to the Commission. (As per Notification No. PER (AR).150/ 88 / Pt.1/43 dated 29th April, 2015)

Candidates who wish to apply may pay the application fees altogether using any one of the following modes of payment only:-

(a) e-Challan (Cash Payment)

(b) Debit cum ATM Cards/Credit Cards/Net Banking

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here