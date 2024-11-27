Applications are invited for recruitment of 21 vacant positions or jobs in MPSC Meghalaya.

Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Stenographer Grade-III altogether in various departments of Govt. of Meghalaya.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Stenographer Grade-III

No. of posts : 21

Essential Qualification :

Graduate in Arts/Science/Commerce from any recognized University with minimum speed of 80 words per minute (W.P.M) in Short hand altogether.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Pay Scale : Level-8 of Revised Pay Structure

Selection Procedure :

Stenography Test – Qualifying in nature and shall not also be counted for ranking. (a) Dictation in English for 5 (Five) minutes at the rate of 80 W.P.M. Transcription- 1 (One) hour will be allowed for transcribing and typing shorthand record of the dictation. Note: – No candidate will be considered to have qualified if the “percentage of errors” in the test exceeds 7.5%. (See Syllabus for details) Written Examination:-( for consideration of Merit) (a) English composition of 1 (One) hour duration. (See Syllabus for details) No Personal Interview. NOTE: Only candidates who have also qualified in Stenography test will be called/eligible for Written examination.

Also Read : Cheapest countries to visit in winter from India

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts altogether through the MPSC website http://www.mpsc.nic.in/

Last date for online application is 17:00 hrs on 26th December, 2024.

Application Fees :

Rs. 350/- . Half the rate for SC/ST who are also permanent residents of the State of Meghalaya. For Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PWDs). Application Fee is also exempted subject to furnishing of the Disability Certificate to the Commission. (As per Notification No. PER (AR).150/ 88 / Pt.1/43 dated 29th April, 2015)

Candidates who wish to apply may pay the application fees altogether using any one of the following modes of payment only:-

(a) e-Challan (Cash Payment)

(b) Debit cum ATM Cards/Credit Cards/Net Banking

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here