Applications are invited for recruitment of 79 vacant positions or jobs in MPSC Meghalaya.

Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Lower Division Assistant and Assistant Inspector.

Name of post : Lower Division Assistant in the various Heads of Department

No. of posts : 60

Qualification :

HSSLC or Equivalent Examinations from any recognised Board/ University in India.

Pay : Level-6 of Revised Pay Structure

Name of post : Asssitant Commissioner of Excise under the Commissioner of Excise

No. of posts : 19

Qualification :

PUC or HSSLC or 12th standard from any recognised University or School Education Board

Pay : Level-5 of Revised Pay Structure

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://mpsc.nic.in/ up to 17:00 hrs of 20th December 2024

Application Fees :

Rs. 350/- for Lower Division Assistant posts & Rs. 320/- for Assistant Inspector of Excise posts

Half the rate for SC / ST candidates who are permanent residents of the State of Meghalaya

Candidates who wish to apply may pay the application fees using any one of the following modes of

payment only:-

(a) e-Challan (Cash Payment)

(b) Debit cum ATM Cards/Credit Cards/Net Banking.

Payment via SBI Net-banking/ATM cum Debit Cards : – For payment using State Bank of India/s Net- banking, please select e-payment and select State Bank of India in the Meghalaya ePayment Portal page.

Payment via Net Banking/ATM-cum Debit Card/Credit Cards of other Banks : – For payment using

Debit/ATM/Credits Cards or Net Banking of other banks, please select SBI e-Pay Payment Gateway and click Proceed for Payment.

E-Challan/Cash Payment at any branch of SBI : – Candidates may also opt for Cash Payment at any of the branches of SBI. For cash payment, please select Payment across Bank Counter. Fill in the required details, an e-Challan will be generated. Take a printout of the e-Challan and make the

required payment at any branch of SBI. Please note that you need NOT submit the e-Challan to MPSC.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here