Applications are invited for recruitment of 17 vacant positions or jobs in MMSRB Meghalaya.

Meghalaya Medical Services Recruitment Board (MMSRB) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Medical Physicist cum Radiation Safety Officer. Meghalaya Medical Services Recruitment Board (MMSRB) was established as a permanent body through Notification No. Health.106/2014/Pt.II/24, dated September 25th, 2023, along with subsequent Addendum and Corrigendum in Notifications No. Health.106/2014/Pt.II/26, dated October 26th, 2023, and No. Health.106/2014/Pt.II/26-A, dated October 26th, 2023. The MMSRB operates independently from the Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC) and is solely responsible for medical recruitment in the state. Unlike the MPSC, which handles recruitment for various government departments, the MMSRB focuses exclusively on healthcare recruitment, allowing for specialized attention to the unique staffing needs of the healthcare sector.

Name of post : Medical Physicist cum Radiation Safety Officer

No. of posts : 17

Qualification :

M.Sc in Medical Physics or equivalent from a recognized university

WITH

An approval/ certificate from the competent authority to function as Radiation Safety Officer in Radiotherapy.

Or

M.Sc in Physics from a recognized university. A post graduate Diploma/Degree in Radiological/ Medical Physics from a recognized university.

WITH

An approval/ certificate from the competent authority to function as Radiation Safety Officer in

Radiotherapy.

Age Limit :

Upper age limit 32 years for SC/ST. No age limit for candidates already appointed in Government

services provide they entered Government service within the prescribed age limit.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://mmsrb.in/

The last date of application is on or before 02nd March, 2025.

The date of Walk In Interview will be on the 04th March, 2025.

Application Fees :

The Applicant may kindly check the website given above for the link for payment of Application fees. Application fees for General candidates is Rs 460/- (Rupees Four Hundred and Sixty) only and for SC/ST candidates is Rs.230/- ( Rupees Two Hundred and Thirty) only

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here