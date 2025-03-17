Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative and technical positions or jobs in MMDSL Meghalaya.

Meghalayan Medical Drugs & Services Ltd (MMDSL) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Pharmacist and Logistics Coordinator. Meghalayan Medical Drugs and Services Limited (MMDSL) is a body which came up under the Government of Meghalaya to transform the healthcare accessibility in the state. At MMDSL, its commitment lies in ensuring the availability of essential drugs, and medical supplies, underpinned by stringent quality control and efficient logistics. Its mission is to empower healthcare in the state by streamlining drug and medical equipment procurement, supply, and maintenance for state health facilities and to enhance efficiency by ensuring continuous access to essential medical supplies, while elevating service providers’ skills in drug management.

Name of post : Pharmacist

No. of posts : 4

Qualification : Master of Pharmacy from a recognized institution or related field

Experience :

Experience in a similar field. Full understanding of the operations of a Pharmacy. Prior experience in a pharmacy, preferably in a management position, would be advantageous. Advanced knowledge of MS Office (Word, Excel, Powerpoint). Good mental and physical health to work for long periods of time in a highly stressful atmosphere is required. Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills. Effective written and verbal communication skills. Ability to complete multiple tasks under pressure and should be a team player. Demonstrates a willingness to maintain a harmonious working relationship with staff members.

Remuneration : As per MMDSL norms

Name of post : Logistics Coordinator

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in Supply Chain Management, Logistics, Business Administration, or a related field.

Experience :

2-5 years of experience in logistics, supply chain management, or a similar role, preferably within the healthcare or medical supply industry. Proficiency in logistics software, G Suite, Microsoft Office and data analysis. Familiarity with healthcare supply chain regulations, including GDP (Good Distribution Practices) and GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices). Strong problem-solving abilities to address supply chain disruptions effectively and in a time bound manner. Excellent communication and negotiation skills to manage suppliers, vendors, clinicians, and internal teams. High attention to detail to ensure accurate documentation and compliance. Strong time management skills to handle multiple priorities and meet tight deadlines. Preference to candidates with prior experience in supply chain management. This is primarily an office-based role with frequent visits to warehouses and healthcare facilities across the state. May involve some amount of lifting and handling medical supplies. Travel is required for logistics coordination and on-site support. Perform additional duties as assigned by the reporting manager or Managing Director.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://mmdsl.in/application-form

Last date for submission of online applications is on or before 4pm of the 26th March 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here