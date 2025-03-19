Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or jobs in Meghalayan Age Limited Meghalaya.

Meghalayan Age Limited Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Tourism Program Coordinator.

Name of post : Tourism Program Coordinator

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Master’s degree in Tourism or MBA with a focus on tourism management. 3-4 years of experience in the tourism industry preferred, but freshers can also apply. Strong organizational and communication skills. Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite and relevant software applications. Flexibility to travel and work occasional weekends or evening

Salary : As per Meghalayan Age Limited norms

Age Limit: Up to 35 years

Job Roles :

Develop and execute district-specific tourism promotion strategies to attract visitors. Foster partnerships with local stakeholders, tourism operators, and community organizations. Coordinate promotional events, workshops, and campaigns to showcase district attractions. Cultivate relationships with district authorities, tour operators, and hospitality businesses. Facilitate meetings and consultations to gather feedback and align initiatives with local priorities. Support district-level tourism committees and organizations. Provide administrative assistance to the Department of Tourism, including scheduling, reporting, and correspondence. Coordinate departmental activities within assigned districts, including workshops and campaigns. Maintain accurate records and databases related to tourism projects and stakeholders. Conduct research on tourism trends, market dynamics, and visitor preferences. Monitor and evaluate the effectiveness of tourism programs, providing recommendations for improvement.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents by Direct Submission to O/o Meghalayan Age Limited, Shalom Building, 1st Floor, Lower Lachumiere, Shillong – 793001, Meghalaya, India “Or” “Via-email” to recruitment@themeghalayanage.com

Candidates are advised to clearly mention the name of the position being applied in the cover of envelope and in the subject line of e-mail as “Application for the position of ______“

Last Date for submission of application is 01st April, 2025 up to 05:00 PM

Applicants must enclose along with the Application Form, recent passport size photograph, and self-attested copies of the following documents-

Filled Application form Updated Resume Educational qualifications certificates Proof of Experience or Experience Certificates Latest salary slips or proof of salary from the current or previous organizations Additional or technical qualifications certificates (if any) Identity Proof (PAN Card or Aadhar Card)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here