Meghalaya Jobs Meghalaya High Court Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various legal positions or jobs in Meghalaya High Court in 2025.

Meghalaya High Court is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Lawyers as Legal Aid Counsel with the High Court Legal Services Committee in 2025. Under the North Eastern Areas (Reorganization) Act, 1971 and other related laws Amendment Act, 2012 separate High Court in the name of High Court of Meghalaya came into being for the State of Meghalaya w.e.f. 23rd March, 2013. The High Court of Meghalaya saw its inauguration under Hon’ble Mr. Justice Altamas Kabir, the then Chief Justice of India in the presence of Hon’ble Chief Minister of Meghalaya and the then Hon’ble Union Minister of Law and Justice on 25th March, 2013 in its new building.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Legal Aid Counsel

Eligibility Criteria :

The candidate who possesses the following eligibility and experience can apply for empanelment in the High Court Legal Services Committee:

1. The applicant must have practiced in the High Court of Meghalaya for not less than three years.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

2. The candidate shall enclose self-attested photocopy of L.L.B. Degree, Certificate of Enrolment issued by State Bar Council under the Advocates Act, 1961 and Certificate of Practice from the High Court Bar Association along with the Application Form.

3. A Candidate having any criminal complaint/disciplinary case pending against him with any Bar Council or any Court of Law will not be considered for empanelment.

How to apply :

The Candidate must apply in the format prescribed by the High Court Legal Services Committee, High Court of Meghalaya only. No other format is entertainable.

Applicants must hand the Complete Application over to the Joint Registrar-cum-Secretary to Hon’ble Chief Justice/ Secretary High Court Legal Services Committee or the Office Room of the HCLSC by 12th June 2025 till 4 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here