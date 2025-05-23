Meghalaya Jobs MBMA Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various financial positions or jobs in MBMA Meghalaya in 2025.

Meghalaya Basin Management Agency (MBMA) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Finance Apprentices in 2025. The Meghalaya Basin Development Authority (MBDA) is a Society registered altogether under the Societies Registration Act 1860. Set up in March 2011 and headed by the Chief Secretary, Government of Meghalaya its Registered Office is situated at Nongrim Hills, Shillong. MBDA aims to address management of natural resources in the state while addressing issues of livelihoods among the rural communities with emphasis on sustainable good practices. Its strategies focus on leveraging the strengths of the land while adapting to climate change, without degradation to the environment. Its aim is to sustainably develop the river basin resources, which shall ultimately lead to promoting the sustainable livelihood and gainful employment opportunities for the residents of river basins, independent or through the convergence of initiatives too without any motives to earn profit, enhance and improve the livelihood for the poor in the state of Meghalaya. It also aims to increase sustainable income generating cultivation systems and establishment of micro/small scale/ medium scale bio-industrial units.

Name of post : Apprentice (Finance – Procedures & Maintenance of Accounts)

No. of posts : 15

Qualification : Graduate or Post Graduate in Commerce, Accountancy or BBA or MBA in Financial

Management, Accounting & Finance with First Class.

Stipend : The candidates will be awarded stipend (Rs. 7,000 per month) during the apprenticeship program as per the organisational policy.

How to apply :

Candidates must apply online via Google form as per the link provided. No other mode of application will be accepted. Link: https://forms.gle/aEzgYodTnGBQeXu39

Candidates are to fill the application form altogether on or before 31st May 2025, upto 5:00 pm

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here