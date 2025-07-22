Applications are invited for recruitment of 11 vacant positions or jobs in MBMA Meghalaya.

Meghalaya Basin Management Agency (MBMA) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Assistant Manager, Program Associate and District Coordinator.

Name of post : Assistant Manager- Social Media Specialist/ Knowledge Management

No. of posts : 1

Qualification: Bachelor’s or Master degree in Mass Communication, journalism, marketing, graphic design

Experience: Minimum 03 years of experience in social media management, content creation and editorial, communications management. Experience in creating diverse content formats such as report, articles and multimedia

Essential Skills:

1. Excellent writing and editing skills in English with working knowledge of Khasi/ Pnar/ Garo.

2. Strong organizational skills, attention to detail and the ability to manage a variety of tasks simultaneously and demonstrated ability to review and prioritize work independently and effectively.

3. Strong interpersonal skills and stakeholder management

4. Technical Skills with/ understanding of basic website design (HTML, CSS), image/ video/ sound editing (Abode Design Suite and the like)

Monthly Emoluments : Rs. 31200/-

Name of post : Program Associate- Media & Communications

No. of posts : 3

Qualification: Bachelor’s or Master degree in Mass Media/ Mass Communication, Journalism, Film Making & Photography.

Experience: Minimum 01 years of experience in the relevant field.

Essential Skills:

1. Good verbal and communication skill.

2. Creative acumen with working knowledge of photography, video development, editing, report writing and MS Office.

3. Proficient in content creation for digital applications, videos, presentation, documents, etc.

4. To develop training materials such as user manual, videos, presentations, etc. for the applications.

Monthly Emoluments : Rs. 22100/-

Name of post : District Coordinator – PRIME Rural

No. of posts : 7

Qualification: Bachelor’s or Master degree in Social Science, Rural Development and Management.

Experience: Minimum 03 years of experience in grassroots program implementation or incubation

Essential Skills:

1. Strong communication and stakeholder management skills

2. Familiarity with rural entrepreneurship, government schemes, and renewable energy implementation preferred

3. Fluency in English and local languages (Khasi/ Garo/ Jaintia) is desirable

4. Willingness to travel extensively and work from rural field location.

Monthly Emoluments : Rs. 31200/-

Age Limit: Upto 45 years

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for walk-in-interviews for the above posts from 30th July 2025 to 1st August 2025. Time of Registration is from 9 AM to 11 AM. Venue is in O/o Meghalaya Basin Development Authority, Nongrim Hills, Behind Bethany Hospital, Shillong, PIN-793001.

How to apply :

Candidate should bring along with the following documents:

a) Updated Resume

b) Recent Passport size photograph (1)

c) Original Certificates (for verification)

d) Self-attested copies of educational qualifications, marksheets, age certificate, experience certificates etc.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here