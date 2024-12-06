Applications are invited for recruitment of 20 vacant positions or jobs in MBMA Meghalaya.

Meghalaya Basin Management Agency (MBMA) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Programme Associate- IVCS Computerization. The MBDA (Meghalaya Basin Development Authority) was set up in April, 2012. It is headed by the Chief Secretary, Government of Meghalaya. The MBDA has identified that natural resources and river basins provide ideal opportunities for providing multi-livelihoods to people in the rural areas. It is no secret that the poorer sections of the rural community have hardly had a stake in the village economy. They have often been left out of the loop of development and this has pushed them to the brink of impoverishment. For mere survival, they have had to exploit the environment around them to eke out a bare subsistence. They have barely been able to voice the grievances that they have to live with each day. MBDA seeks out to redress these problems and lend a voice to those that have not been heard. Not only is the MBDA concerned with poverty alleviation but in order to achieve this it must make sure that it done without degradation to the environment. A livelihood thus comprises the capabilities, assets (including both material and social resources), and activities required for a means of living. A livelihood is sustainable when it can cope with and recover from stresses and shocks. People must be able to maintain or enhance their capabilities and assets both now and in the future, while not undermining the natural resource base.

Name of post : Programme Associate- IVCS Computerization

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

No. of posts : 20

Qualification: Graduate or Post Graduate in B.Com or BCA.

Experience :

i) Minimum of 01 year working experience with existing community-based institution/ NGOs.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

ii) Knowledge of Data Management & also Administration

Also Read : Home Remedies for Dandruff

Skills :

i) Should have strong written, verbal communication, organizational and also administrative skills.

ii) Computer literate with good knowledge in MS Office, Google Sheets, etc altogether

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts altogether through the Google Form link

https://forms.gle/cXCjPPQo1wnKtKrh7

Last date for receipt of applications is 19th December 2024 (up to 05:00PM)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here