Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in MBDA Meghalaya.

The Meghalaya Basin Development Authority (MBDA) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Climate Action Research Fellow for the Reversing Climate Change Project – Green Meghalaya Movement. The duration of contract will be for a period of 01 (one) year. The contract is renewable subject to the performance satisfaction of MBDA and continuance of the project you are engaged with. A detailed document of terms and conditions of engagement would be given to the selected candidates and a deed agreement would have to be signed by the selected candidate with the MBMA to that effect

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Climate Action Research Fellow

No. of posts : 3

Qualification:

Master’s/PhD in Social Sciences,Humanities, Public Policy, Statistics, Data Analytics & Geoinformation, Natural Sciences and other interdisciplinary degrees, with relevant social sector

experience.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Experience:

Minimum of 04 years of professional working experience in climate-related research or projects. Proven ability to conduct vulnerability and risk assessments, climate change impact studies, or similar research projects. Experience in working with government agencies or policy think tanks to design and implement public policies, especially in the context of climate resilience and sustainability. Familiarity with frameworks like the State Action Plan on Climate Change (SAPCC) and the National Action Plan on Climate Change (NAPCC). Experience in coordinating with government departments, NGOs, academic institutions, and

community-based organizations to facilitate training, outreach, and capacity-building programs.

Also Read : 10 lesser known shocking facts about Neeraj Chopra’s wife Himani Mor

Skills :

Strong research, analytical, and report-writing skills. Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with demonstrated experience in engaging

productively with diverse stakeholders, including government departments and local communities. Proficiency in MS Office suite (in particular, Word, Excel and PowerPoint). Willingness to travel extensively across the state and also the country

Salary : Rs.40000/- per month plus allowances

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts altogether through the website https://tinyurl.com/climatearf

Last date for receipt of applications is 27th January, 2025 (upto 05:00PM).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here