Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in IIPH Shillong Meghalaya.

Indian Institute of Public Health Shillong (IIPH Shillong) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Field Research Associate and Field Coordinator in the project entitled “Health system strengthening and community engagement to establish a model for Community based Management of Acute Malnutrition (CMAM) in Meghalaya”

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Field Research Associate

No. of posts : 2

Qualifications:

Essential :

1. Graduate in any discipline from a recognized university/institute.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

2. Proven experience in working within the health system or conducting field research and data

collection in health-related projects.

3. Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal in English and Local Language

Desirable :

1. Bachelor’s degree in Nutrition, Nursing, Public Health OR Social Work

2. Proficiency in using data collection tools like digital questionnaires, interview schedules,

topic guides

3. Ability to work independently in field settings, demonstrating resilience, adaptability, and

problem-solving skills.

Also Read : 10 greatest Assamese poets of all time

Name of post : Field Coordinator

No. of posts : 1

Qualifications:

Essential:

Master’s Degree in Nutrition, Public Health, Social Work or a related health discipline from a

recognized university/institute

OR

Bachelor’s Degree in Nutrition, Public Health, Social Work, or a related health discipline from a

recognized university/institute with 2+ years work experience in the health system or executing

community-based projects, ideally in the same sector (e.g., public health, research, social work).

Desirable

1. Experience in leading a team of 2-3 subordinates

2. Strong ability to organize resources, tasks, and timelines efficiently.

3. Ability to adapt quickly and efficiently to the project’s needs is crucial.

4. Accuracy in maintaining documentation, tracking progress, and ensuring compliance with project goals.

5. Ability to work independently with minimal supervision, especially in a fast-paced environment.

6. Proficiency in both written and oral communication in the local language and English.

7. Experience in conducting field research and data collection

8. Ability to prepare written activity reports

9. Demonstrated excellent communication skills, both written and verbal.

10. Proficient in data entry and data handling work

11. Capability to work independently in field settings, showcasing resilience, adaptability, and strong problem-solving skills.

How to apply :

Interested candidates may upload the required data in the Google form link

The last date for receipt of application is 26th March 2025.

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2