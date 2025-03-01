Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching and medical positions or jobs in IIM Shillong Meghalaya.

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Part-time Medical Officer and Research Associate / Teaching Associate. IIM Shillong’s vision is to become an internationally recognized management Institute with a global outlook grounded in Indian values. Its mission is to generate and disseminate knowledge in all aspects of management education for sustainable development and to develop innovative leaders with strong ethical values.

Name of post : Part-time Medical Officer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

MBBS / MD from a recognized University with at least 5 years’ experience, preferably in academic Institutions

Salary : Rs. 35,000/- per month consolidated.

Name of post : Research Associate / Teaching Associate

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Master’s Degree/Professional qualification in the relevant field with minimum 55% aggregate and

some research experience. Preference will be given to applicants having experience in designing and conducting surveys, coordinating with various organizations, and developing research reports/ articles. PhD with Good quantitative background with proficiency in conducting survey research, and experiments, and experience in qualitative research in the form of conducting focused groups

discussions & interviews would be an added advantage

Salary : Rs. 35,000/- consolidated per month for Postgraduate only and Rs. 45,000/- consolidated per month for Ph.D holders

How to apply :

For the post of Medical Officer, candidates may forward their CV / Bio-data along with scanned copies of their educational & experience certificates by email to administration@iimshillong.ac.in

The last date of submission of application is 15 March 2025

For the post of Teaching Associate / Research Associate, candidates who fulfil the minimum eligibility criteria may apply on the prescribed form downloaded from the Institute website https://www.iimshillong.ac.in/careers/. Applicants should send the duly filled in Online PDF form by email to administration@iimshillong.ac.in. The Last date for Submission of Application is 23 March 2025

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2