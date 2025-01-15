Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative and research based positions or jobs in IIM Shillong Meghalaya.

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or jobs of Office Assistant, Research Assistant and Research Associate on short term contract under Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Centre for Policy Research and Analysis.

Name of post : Office Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Remuneration : Consolidated remuneration of Rs 40,000/- per month

Qualification : Post Graduate from a recognized University or Equivalent with 55% Marks.

Experience : Minimum 5 years of similar work experience in Govt./PSU or equivalent in Industry

Age Limit : 40 years as on the last date of Publication of the Advertisement.

Name of post : Research Associate

No. of posts : 2

Remuneration : Consolidated remuneration of Rs 45,000/- per month

Qualification : Preference will be given to candidates having Ph.D with Master’s Degree in Management, Engineering, Economics & Statistics from a recognized University or Equivalent with 55% Marks.

Experience : 1 year or more of research experience is desirable

Age Limit : 35 years as on the last date of Publication of the Advertisement.

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Remuneration : Consolidated remuneration of Rs 35,000/- per month

Qualification : Candidates with Master’s Degree in Management, Engineering, Economics & Statistics from a recognized University or Equivalent with 55% marks will get preference.

Experience : 1 year or more of research experience is desirable. Freshers can apply

Age Limit : 35 years as on the last date of Publication of the Advertisement.

How to apply :

Candidates who fulfil the eligibility criteria may apply on the prescribed form downloaded from the

Institute website https://www.iimshillong.ac.in/careers/

Applicants should email the duly filled in Online PDF form to vacancy@iimshillong.ac.in

The Last date for Submission of Application is 31 January 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here