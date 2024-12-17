Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in IIM Shillong Meghalaya.

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible SC, ST, NC-OBC, PWD, EWS candidates for recruitment to the post or jobs of Professors, Associate Professors and Assistant Professors.

Name of posts :

Professor

Associate Professor

Assistant Professor Grade-I

Assistant Professor Grade-II

Academic Areas :

Economics & Public Policy

Finance & Control

Information Systems & Analytics

Marketing

Organizational Behaviour & Human Resources

Strategy & Liberal Studies including specialization in Business Communication and Business Laws

Qualification & Experience :

Professor :

Ph.D. in the appropriate branch with first class or equivalent (in terms of grades, etc.) in the preceding degree, with a very good academic record throughout. Minimum 10 years teaching/ research/industrial experience of which at least 4 years should be at the level of Associate Professor in IITs, IIMs, IISc Bangalore and IISERs or at an equivalent level in any such other Indian or foreign institution/institutions of comparable standards. He / She should have high research, training and consulting credentials.

Associate Professor :

Ph.D. in the appropriate branch with first class or equivalent (in terms of grades, etc.) in the preceding degree, with a very good academic record throughout. Minimum of 6 years’ experience of which at least 3 years should be at the level of Assistant Professor, and ability to interact with a diverse student body and executives, and ability to undertake research independently. Candidates from Industry (Government / PSU / Research Organization) having experience of 6 years at the level equivalent to Assistant Professor may also be considered.

Assistant Professor Grade-I :

Ph.D. in the appropriate branch with first class or equivalent (in terms of grades, etc.) in the preceding degree, with a very good academic record throughout. Minimum 3 years of teaching/research/industrial experience (exclusive period of doing Ph.D.). However, in exceptional cases of candidates with excellent academic credentials, this experience requirement may be waived. A fresh Ph.D. may be considered for the position on contract basis. Candidates

from Industry (Government / PSU / Research Organization) having experience of 3 years at the level equivalent to Assistant Professor.

Assistant Professor Grade-II :

Ph.D. in the appropriate branch with first class or equivalent (in terms of grades, etc.) in the preceding degree, with a very good academic record throughout. Assistant Professor Grade – II is altogether not part of the regular faculty cadre. Appointment at this level may also be made as Assistant Professors Grade – II (on Contract) to enable bright young Ph.Ds. to teach and earn experience in premier institutions.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts altogether through the website https://apply.iimshillong.ac.in/recruitments-iimshl/

The Last date of submission altogether is 16 January 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here