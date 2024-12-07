Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or jobs in IIM Shillong Meghalaya.

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Assistant Managers.

Name of post : Assistant Manager

No. of posts : 3

Scale of Pay : Level-6, Initial Basic Pay Rs. 35,400/-

Qualification : Graduate from a recognized University or Equivalent with 55% Marks.

Experience : Minimum 6 years of similar work experience out of which at least:

(a) 4 years in Pay Level-4 and above, or

(b) presently working in Pay Level-6 in Govt./PSU or equivalent in Industry

Age Limit : 35 years as on the last date of Publication of the Advertisement

Job Description :

Assisting in all administrative matters of the Section where he / she is posted Any other work as assigned from time to time

How to apply :

Candidates who fulfil the minimum eligibility criteria may apply online through the Recruitment Portal in the Institute website https://www.iimshillong.ac.in/careers/

Last date for submission of online applications is 30th December 2024

All candidates are required to print out the Online Application Form submitted in the Recruitment Portal and forward the same along with the following Self-Attested Documents:

Payment Receipt (Note: Not Required for Women Candidate and Person with Disabilities) Proof of Date of Birth Caste Certificate (SC/ST/NC-OBC) Educational Qualification Certificates Mark Sheets Experience Certificates 1 (one) recent passport size photograph with Full Name written at the back of the Photo.

The above Documents should reach the “Chief Administrative Officer, IIM Shillong, Umsawli, Shillong –793018, Meghalaya” in a Sealed Envelope to be Superscribed “Application for post of Assistant Manager” on or before 06 January 2025.

Application Fees :

a) Rs. 200/- (including GST) for SC/ST and OBC candidates

b) Women Candidates and Person with Disabilities are also exempted from payment of application fee. Application fee is non-refundable altogether.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here