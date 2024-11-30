Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or jobs in IIM Shillong Meghalaya.

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Deputy General Manager (Knowledge Services), Senior Medical Officer and Senior Executive Associate to Director.

Name of post : Deputy General Manager (Knowledge Services)

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : Level-12 of the Academic Pay Matrix, Initial Basic Pay Rs. 1,01,500/-

Qualification : Ph.D. with first class in Master’s Degree in Library and Information Science from recognized University

Desirable : Preference will be given to candidates with at least 12 years of experience as Assistant

Librarian in reputed Central Higher Educational Institutions/ Private Academic Institution of

repute

Experience : Minimum 12 years of similar work experience out of which at least:

(a) 10 years in Pay Level-10 and above, or

(b) 5 years in Pay Level-11 and above, or

(c) 3 years in Pay Level-12 in Govt./PSU or equivalent in Industry

Age Limit : 50 Years as on the last date of Publication of the Advertisement

Name of post : Senior Medical Officer

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : Level-11, Initial Basic Pay Rs. 67,700/- + Non Practicing Allowance

Qualification : MBBS or MD from a recognized University

Experience : Minimum 7 years of experience as a Registered Practitioner

Age Limit : 45 years as on the last date of Publication of the Advertisement

Name of post : Senior Executive Associate to Director

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : Level-10, Initial Basic Pay Rs. 56,100/-

Qualification : Master’s Degree with 55% marks having excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Desirable : Preference will be given to candidates with at least 10 years of experience as

Secretary/Personal Assistant to Head of Institution / Official of equivalent rank in Academic

Institutions/Govt./PSUs

Experience : Minimum 10 years of similar work experience out of which at least:

(a) 8 years in Pay Level-6 and above, or

(b) 5 years in Pay Level-8 and above, or

(c) presently working in Pay Level-10 in Govt./PSU or equivalent in Industry

Age Limit : 50 years as on the last date of Publication of the Advertisement

Name of post : Manager (Finance and Accounts) on Contract

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : Level-10, Initial Basic Pay Rs. 56,100/-

Qualification : Associate Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India/ Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of India

Experience : Post qualification work experience of minimum 8 years Finance and Accounting in

Govt./PSU or equivalent in Industry.

Age Limit : 50 years as on the last date of Publication of the Advertisement

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online through the Recruitment Portal in the Institute website https://www.iimshillong.ac.in/careers/

All candidates are required to print out the Online Application Form submitted in the Recruitment Portal and forward the same along with the following Self-Attested Documents:

(i) Payment Receipt (Note: Not Required for Women Candidate and Person with Disabilities)

(ii) Proof of Date of Birth

(iii) Caste Certificate (if belonging to SC, ST, NC-OBC category)

(iv) Educational Qualification Certificates

(v) Mark Sheets

(vi) Experience Certificates

(vii) 1 (one) recent passport size photograph with Full Name written at the back of the Photo.

(viii) Note: Candidates already in Government Service are required to forward the Online Application Form and Documents through Proper Channel or Submit NOC (No Objection Certificate) during Interview.

The above Documents should reach the “Chief Administrative Officer, IIM Shillong, Umsawli, Shillong –793018, Meghalaya” in a Sealed Envelope to be Superscribed “Application for post of ______”

Last date for submission of applications is 23 December 2024.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here