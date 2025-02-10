Applications are invited for recruitment of fifteen vacant positions or jobs in BSF Senior Secondary School Meghalaya.

BSF Senior Secondary School Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Teachers, Librarian, LDC and MTS.

Name of posts :

PGT (English)

PGT (Chemistry)

PGT (Economics)

PGT (Physics)

PGT (Sociology)

PGT (Physical Education)

TGT (Physical Education)

TGT (Fine Art)

TGT (SSt)

TGT (Hindi)

Librarian

LDC

MTS (Safaikarmachari)

No. of posts :

PGT (English) : 2

PGT (Chemistry) : 2

PGT (Economics) : 1

PGT (Physics) : 1

PGT (Sociology) : 1

PGT (Physical Education) : 1

TGT (Physical Education) : 1

TGT (Fine Art) : 1

TGT (SSt) : 1

TGT (Hindi) : 1

Librarian : 1

LDC : 1

MTS (Safaikarmachari) : 1

Qualification :

PGT (English) : Post Graduate in English with 50% marks & B. Ed.

PGT (Chemistry) : Post Graduate in Chemistry/ Bio Chemistry and equivalent with 50% marks & B. Ed

PGT (Economics) : Post Graduate in Economics/ Applied Economics /Business Economics with

50% marks & B. Ed

PGT (Physics) : Post Graduate in Physics/ Electronics/Applied Physics/ Nuclear Physics/ equivalent with 50% marks & B. Ed

PGT (Sociology) : Post Graduate in Sociology with 50% marks & B. Ed

PGT (Physical Education) : M.P. Ed or equivalent

TGT (Physical Education) : B.P. Ed or equivalent

TGT (Fine Art) :

Five years’ recognised Diploma in Drawing and other qualifications- Painting/Sculpture/ Graphic Art.

OR

Four years’ Diploma in Fine Arts and Crafts

OR

Diploma in Fine Arts from Govt. School of Arts

OR

M.A. in Drawing and Painting

OR

Equivalent recognized Degree.

OR

B.Ed Degree/Diploma in Fine Arts from Regional Colleges of Education

TGT (SSt) : Graduates with any two of the following: History, Geography, Economics and Pol.Sc. of which one must be either History or Geography

TGT (Hindi) : Hindi as an elective subject at Degree level

Librarian :

Bachelor Degree in Library Science

OR

Graduate with one year Diploma in Library Science from a recognized Institution

LDC : Senior Secondary or Equivalent. Working knowledge of Hindi/English. Knowledge of Computer operation and Typing

MTS (Safaikarmachari) : VIII passed

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with all testimonials to the Principal, BSF Senior Secondary School, Umpling, Rynjah, Shillong -793006 (Meghalaya) through Speed Post

Submit requisite fee of Rs. 500/- online through SBI Collect portal. (Kindly Search Educational Institution: “BSF SECONDARY SCHOOL SHILLONG” and Select Payment Category: “APPLICANT FEES”

Last date for receipt of applications is 28th February 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here