Applications are invited for recruitment of various paramedical positions or jobs in ASACS Jowai Meghalaya.

Meghalaya AIDS Control Society (ASACS), Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Staff Nurse in ART Centre Ialong Civil Hospital Jowai. NACO envisions an India where every person living with HIV has access to quality care and is treated with dignity. Effective prevention, care and support for HIV/AIDS is possible in an environment where human rights are respected and where those infected or affected by HIV/AIDS live a life without stigma and discrimination. NACO took measures to ensure that people living with HIV have equal access to quality health services. By fostering close collaboration with NGOs, women’s self-help groups, faith-based organisations, positive people’s networks and communities, NACO hopes to improve access and accountability of the services. It aims in building an enabling environment wherein those infected and affected by HIV play a central role in all responses to the epidemic – at state, district and grassroot level. NACO also aims to contain the spread of HIV in India by building an all-encompassing response reaching out to diverse populations. It endeavour to provide people with accurate, complete and consistent information about HIV, promote use of condoms for protection, and emphasise treatment of sexually transmitted diseases. NACO works to motivate men and women for a responsible sexual behaviour.

Name of post : Staff Nurse

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : BSc nursing or GNM. Candidate must have registration in Meghalaya State Nursing Council.

Desirable : Preferably candidates from the PLHIV Community/Key population.

Experience :

1. The candidate should be computer literate with working knowledge of MS Office, usage of Internet and electronic mail.

2. Engagement with key populations and affected communities at field level

Monthly Remuneration : Rs. 21000/-

Age Limit : As per Government Rules as on 31st January 2025

How to apply :

Candidates fulfilling the above criteria can apply in Standard form along with self attested

copies of all testimonials (Kindly give two valid contact No. and email id)

Candidates are to submit one passport size photo along-with one self-addressed envelope and

Rs. 5/- postal stamp.

Complete Application should reach to the office of Medical Superintendent, Jowai Civil Hospital, Ialong – 793150

Last date for submission of applications is 9th April 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here